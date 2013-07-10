(Corrects paragraph 2 to show Evreux to begin winding down by
year-end, not to stop production by that date)
PARIS, July 10 French auto parts maker Faurecia
said it will end production of acoustic components and
plastic bumpers at two plants in western France in response to
falling vehicle demand.
The acoustic parts factory employing 96 workers in Evreux,
Normandy will begin winding down at the end of the year,
Faurecia said in a statement on Wednesday.
A further 34 jobs will be cut as bumper production ends in
Bains-sur-Oust.
Faurecia said the cuts reflected declining car production at
parent company PSA Peugeot Citroen and its other
automotive clients.
Some of the Evreux production for the Peugeot 508 and
Citroen C5 assembly lines in nearby Rennes will be transferred
to Bains-sur-Oust, starting in late 2013, Faurecia said.
Further cuts may follow from the 416-strong workforce at
Bains-sur-Oust as dashboard and door panel production are
reorganised in turn, the company said.
Faurecia, 57 percent owned by Peugeot, said it aimed to
maintain at least 50 of the Evreux staff as it creates a new
venture on the site making cycle parts for the IXOW brand with
investment partner Terranere SAS.
Faurecia did not disclose details of the venture, which aims
to begin production at the end of 2013 and rehire other workers
from the discontinued plant as the workforce increases to 180 by
the end of 2016.
French daily Les Echos earlier reported that Faurecia would
sell the Evreux site as part of the restructuring plan.
(Reporting by Laurence Frost; Editing by James Regan)