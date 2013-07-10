* Evreux production to begin winding down at year end

* Faurecia says also halting bumper production at nearby plant

* Further cuts may follow at Bains-sur-Oust, company says (Adds company denial of sale report)

PARIS, July 10 French auto parts maker Faurecia said it will end production of acoustic components and plastic bumpers at two plants in France in response to falling vehicle demand.

A factory employing 96 workers to produce sound insulation and other acoustic parts in Evreux, Normandy will begin winding down at the end of the year, Faurecia said in a statement on Wednesday.

A further 34 jobs will be cut as bumper production ends in Bains-sur-Oust.

Faurecia said the cuts reflected declining car production at parent company PSA Peugeot Citroen and its other automotive clients.

Some of the Evreux production for the Peugeot 508 and Citroen C5 assembly lines in nearby Rennes will be transferred to Bains-sur-Oust, starting in late 2013, Faurecia said.

Further cuts may follow from the 416-strong workforce at Bains-sur-Oust as dashboard and door panel production are reorganised in turn, the company said.

Faurecia, 57 percent owned by Peugeot, said it aimed to maintain at least 50 of the Evreux staff as it creates a new venture on the site making cycle parts for the IXOW brand with investment partner Terranere SAS.

The new activity will begin production at the end of 2013 with the aim of offering new jobs to all of the Faurecia site's current staff as the workforce increases to 180 by 2016.

Faurecia declined to give financial details of the venture but denied a report in French daily Les Echos that it would dispose of the Evreux site as part of the deal.

"There is no plan to halt our activity or sell (the site) but rather to re-industrialise Faurecia Evreux," a company spokesman said. (Reporting by Laurence Frost; Editing by James Regan and Louise Heavens)