MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi boosted by civil servant perk restoration, Egypt corrects
* General market confidence lifted, volume jumps to 7-week high
Aug 26 FAW Car Co Ltd
* Says H1 net profit down 49.6 percent y/y at 315.8 million yuan (51.33 million US dollar)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/VLypV3
Further company coverage: (1 US dollar = 6.1522 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* General market confidence lifted, volume jumps to 7-week high
April 23 Alexandria Flour Mills and Bakeries Co :