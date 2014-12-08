Box Office: 'Latin Lover' Tops 'The Circle,' 'Fate of the Furious' Rides to Third Straight No. 1
LOS ANGELES, April 30 (Variety.com) - It has become a familiar story -- "The Fate of the Furious" is, once again, the box office champ.
Dec 8 Faw Car Co Ltd
* Says sold 262,262 cars in Jan-Nov, up 18.9 percent y/y
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1yv8XiR
Further company coverage: (Reporting By Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
LOS ANGELES, April 30 (Variety.com) - It has become a familiar story -- "The Fate of the Furious" is, once again, the box office champ.
* Q1 net loss after tax JOD 526,691 versus loss of JOD 422,977 year ago