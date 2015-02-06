BRIEF-General Mills names Jeff Harmening CEO
* Jeff Harmening named chief executive officer of General Mills
Feb 6 FAW Car Co Ltd
* Says sold 25,500 vehicles in Jan, down 13.4 percent y/y
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1KmsGcS
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Jeff Harmening named chief executive officer of General Mills
DAKAR, May 2 Authorities in West Africa have detained eight Chinese vessels for fishing illegally and the boat owners could be subject to millions of dollars in fines, officials at environmental group Greenpeace said.