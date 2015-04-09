(Adds Volkswagen statement)
BEIJING, April 9 A former top executive at
Volkswagen's China joint venture with FAW Group Corp
was sentenced to life in prison for accepting bribes, state
media reported on Thursday, the latest development in corruption
investigations involving FAW.
A crackdown on graft at state-owned companies like FAW Group
is part of a larger campaign by China's President Xi Jinping to
fight graft as well as reform state companies.
Shi Tao, former deputy general manager of FAW-Volkswagen
Sales Co, was convicted for taking 33 million yuan ($5.3
million) in bribes, state-owned Shanghai Daily reported, citing
a court in northeast China's Jilin province.
In exchange, Shi helped advertisers and car dealers obtain
business orders from FAW-Volkswagen, the daily said.
He accepted bribes from 48 individuals and companies from
2006 and amassed 26.7 million yuan in property derived from
unclear sources before being discovered in a 2013 audit.
Volkswagen said in an emailed statement that it was aware of
the case.
"Globally, Volkswagen is strictly against any kind of
illegal conduct, and attaches great importance that all
applicable anti-corruption laws are adhered to," it said.
Calls to relevant departments at the court went unanswered.
FAW Group owns 60 percent of the joint venture, while
Volkswagen owns 40 percent. Volkswagen additionally has a joint
venture with SAIC Motor Corp Ltd.
The Communist Party's Central Commision for Discipline
Inspection said last month FAW Group's chairman was under
investigation for "violating party discipline," a euphemism for
corruption.
FAW Group, parent to Faw Car Co Ltd, also has
joint ventures with Toyota Motor Corp and General
Motors Co in China.
($1 = 6.2035 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Reporting by Jake Spring; Editing by Robert Birsel)