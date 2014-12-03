BEIJING Dec 3 FAW Car Co., a branch of
state-owned FAW Group, will recall 15,798 cars due to an airbag
defect, China's quality watchdog said on Wednesday.
The company will recall Besturn B50 car models manufactured
between Feb. 9 and June 30 this year, China's General
Administration of Quality Supervision, Inspection and Quarantine
(AQSIQ) said in a statement on its website.
The watchdog said there were concerns the airbag control
units in the affected vehicles were not functioning properly.
It said in extreme cases, there was a possibility "that the
airbags may explode by themselves".
A spokeswoman for FAW did not answer calls to her phone for
comment.
FAW Car Co. Ltd operates a joint venture partnership with
Japan's Mazda Motor Corp. in China. In July, China's
quality watchdog said it was recalling 42,732 Mazda 6 sedans due
to an airbag problem.
The airbags were supplied by Takata Corp., the
company at the heart of massive recalls globally involving
Japanese, U.S. and European automakers.
