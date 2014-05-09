(Adds link)

May 9 Tianjin FAW Xiali Automobile Co Ltd

* Says sold 6,656 autos in April, down 45.4 percent y/y

* Says sold 29,432 autos in January-April, down 45.6 percent y/y

Source text in Chinese: link.reuters.com/rut29v

