UPDATE 1-S.Korea orders vehicle recalls for Hyundai, Kia after whistleblower report
* Safety regulator also calls for probe into alleged cover-up of defects
Jan 27 Changchun Faway Automobile Components Co Ltd
* Says 2014 preliminary net profit up 51 percent y/y at 553.1 million yuan ($88.55 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1D1HzwB
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2465 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Safety regulator also calls for probe into alleged cover-up of defects
* Qtrly net profit attributable 3.96 billion baht versus 3.76 billion baht