DUBAI, July 27 Saudi Arabian retailer Fawaz
Abdulaziz Alhokair Co reported a 0.9 percent rise in
first-quarter net profit on Wednesday as sales increased at its
outlets in the kingdom.
The company made a net profit of 212.6 million riyals ($56.7
million) in the three months to June 30, up from 210.8 million
riyals in the year-earlier period, according to a bourse filing.
Alhokair's financial year starts on Apr. 1.
EFG Hermes forecast the company would make a quarterly
profit of 170.1 million riyals during the quarter, while NCB
Capital estimated a profit of 190.0 million riyals.
Alhokair, which owns franchise rights for brands including
Mango, Zara and Banana Republic in the Middle East, said its
quarterly profit rise was due to increasing sales in Saudi
Arabia due to more stores and also the boost from the holy month
of Ramadan.
These factors helped offset the negative impact from an
increased inventory provision, which lifted the cost of sales,
as well as a 27 million riyal charge following the sale of
Spanish brand Blanco in the quarter.
Quarterly sales rose 17.1 percent year on year to 2.2
billion riyals.
Retail names in Saudi Arabia have struggled in the first
half of 2016 as a protracted slump in oil prices put government
and consumer spending under pressure, while a two-month salary
bump to government employees which boosted retail sales in early
2015 wasn't repeated.
Jarir Marketing, another large retailer in the
kingdom, reported a 17 percent fall in second-quarter earnings
on July 12.
($1 = 3.7510 riyals)
