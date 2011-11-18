BRIEF-Morgan Stanley Wealth Management says has partnered with Twilio
Nov 18 FBD Group PLC :
* Sees FY op earnings per share 155-165 euro cent unless exceptional claims (previous guidance 145-155 euro cent)
* Says H2 2011 premium income levels in line with h2 2010, average rate higher
* Claims environment in H2 2011 'comparatively benign', net cost of Dublin flooding not over 6 million euros
* Market investment returns unlikely to revert to historic norms for the next 2 or 3 years
* Trading ahead of market guidance, primarily due to improved loss ratio in underwriting business (Reporting by Conor Humphries)
NEW YORK, June 13 Chinese insurer Anbang Insurance Group Co Ltd said on Tuesday its chairman was no longer able to fulfil his duties within the company for "personal reasons."