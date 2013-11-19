DUBLIN Nov 19 FBD Holdings PLC : * Profit after tax for year to September in line with expectation, aided by

strong investment performance * Gross written premium up by more than 2 percent in the first nine months

versus 0.7 percent H1 growth * Continues to maintain strong capital base of 71 percent of net earned

premium, reserving ratio of 240 percent * FY operating earnings per share guidance reaffirmed at 145 to 155 cent,

assuming large claims revert to norm