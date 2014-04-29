BRIEF-First Savings Financial reports Q2 earnings per share $0.94
* First Savings Financial Group Inc qtrly net interest income $7.2 million versus $6.2 million
April 29 FBD Holdings PLC : * Fbd group is re-affirming its previous guidance of full-year 2014
operating earnings per share of between 120 and 130 cent * Q1 gross premium written is ahead of the previous year by approximately 3%
* Orchid Island Capital Inc qtrly net interest income of $25.6 million, or $0.77 per common share