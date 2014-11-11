DUBLIN Nov 11 FBD Holdings Plc

* Guiding a full year 2014 operating loss per share of zero to ten cent, excluding any exceptional events

* Claims environment in recent months has been far more challenging than expected

* No reason to believe recent claims development is systemic or will recur in future

* Board's progressive dividend policy remains unchanged.