DUBLIN Nov 11 Irish general insurer FBD Holdings Plc issued its second claims-driven profit warning in six months on Tuesday, saying it could face a full-year loss.

FBD cut its full-year guidance range to an operating loss per share of zero to 10 euro cents from the 70- to 80-cent profit it expected in August, that in turn just half the level it had forecast in March.

The group posted an operating profit per share of 136 euro cents in 2013.

Its latest claims included an above average level of large claims and a provision for the fourth quarter given recent volatility.

"The claims environment in recent months has been far more challenging than expected," the Dublin-based firm said in a trading update.

"Following a detailed review, there is no reason to believe that this development is systemic or that the experience will recur in future periods," it added.

It said the board's dividend policy would remain unchanged and that the growth in economic activity in Ireland - which is expected to be the fastest growing economy in Europe over the next three years - will have a very positive effect on the company in the medium term.

It added that the Irish insurance market grew for the first time since 2003 in the first nine months of the year and that its gross premium written to date was up four percent year on year, marginally increasing its market share.

Davy Stockbrokers said that given the unprecedented level of claims volatility and a lack of visibility, it was revising its rating of FBD to 'Underperform' from 'Neutral'. (Reporting by Padraic Halpin; editing by Jason Neely)