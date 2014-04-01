(Recasts with comments from FBI)
March 31 U.S. federal agents are investigating
whether high-speed trading companies violate U.S. laws by using
fast-moving market information not available to other traders, a
FBI spokesman confirmed on Monday.
Launched by the Federal Bureau of Investigation about a year
ago, the investigation called the High-Speed Trading Initiative,
is still in its primary stages, a senior FBI official and an
agency spokesman told the Wall Street Journal, which first
reported the story. (link.reuters.com/fab28v)
The spokesman who spoke to the Journal said high-speed
trading based on information about orders that other investors
do not have access to and hence putting them at a disadvantage
could violate insider-trading laws.
Separately, an FBI spokesman, who did not want to be
identified by name, told Reuters the agency was probing
high-frequency traders front-running others' trades by getting
to exchanges first, among other areas.
The spokesman said a big trade, such as bank shorting a
million shares of a company under investigation, could be
considered a material event.
The FBI has deployed a large number of agents, looking at
proprietary-trading outfits as well as fast-trading operations
at brokers who buy and sell orders on behalf of clients, such as
mutual funds and pension plans, the Journal said.
Regulators, including the Securities and Exchange
Commission, the Commodity Futures Trading Commission and the
Financial Industry Regulatory Authority that oversees broker
dealers are working with the FBI on the probe, the Journal
reported.
