By Aruna Viswanatha and Zachary Fagenson
WASHINGTON/BOCA RATON, Fla. Jan 14 U.S. FBI
agents on Wednesday raided the offices of Med-Care Diabetic &
Medical Supplies Inc, a Florida medical device company whose
executive vice president helped inspire the movie "The Wolf of
Wall Street," according to a Reuters reporter and other
witnesses.
The reporter saw dozens of agents from the Federal Bureau of
Investigation, the Florida Division of Insurance Fraud, and
local police around the site. Witnesses told Reuters the agents
earlier closed entrances to the building that houses Med-Care
and removed boxes of files.
Danny Porush is a top executive at Med-Care who inspired the
character portrayed by actor Jonah Hill in the 2013 movie "The
Wolf of Wall Street," which told the story of defunct brokerage
firm Stratton Oakmont Inc.
An FBI spokesman said the agency was conducting "law
enforcement activity in the vicinity" when asked about
witnesses' details, but declined further comment.
Porush and his wife Lisa were seen leaving the office around
3:30 p.m. ET (2030 GMT). They declined to answer reporters'
questions and drove off in a white and silver Rolls-Royce coupe.
A lawyer for the company, Justin Weddle, said Med-Care's
attorneys had tried to make contact with an agent on the case in
July and offered to answer any questions, but never heard back.
"We're a little disappointed with the process that was
followed today but Med-Care remains and will be ready, willing
and able to provide full cooperation in this inquiry," Weddle
told reporters outside Med-Care's offices.
The majority of the company's 200 employees at the beige,
low-slung concrete office complex in Boca Raton left the office
shortly after law enforcement officials arrived around 9:30
a.m., said Bob Pearl, who works in a neighboring office.
About a half mile from Med-Care's offices a handful of FBI
agents also cleared out nearly two dozen boxes and a dozen
computers from LMC Medical Supplies, which shares executives
with Med-Care including Lisa Porush.
The Porushes sold their sprawling, white Mediterranean
mansion in a palm tree-lined Boca Raton development in 2011 for
about $1 million, according to county property records.
The movie, made by Martin Scorsese, depicts the story of how
Porush's partner Jordan Belfort built an empire selling penny
stocks using boiler-room tactics in an atmosphere rife with
drugs and strippers.
Stratton Oakmont shut down in 1995 after U.S. authorities
alleged widespread corruption and fraud. Belfort struck a plea
deal with the FBI that sent him to prison. Porush was sentenced
to four years in prison and released on probation in 2004.
In 2014, a former Med-Care employee filed a complaint in
federal court in Florida accusing Porush and the company of
engaging in Medicare fraud by using aggressive and misleading
telemarketers to sell unneeded medical equipment to patients.
U.S. District Judge Kenneth Ryskamp in December threw out a
part of the case, but let the rest of it go forward.
