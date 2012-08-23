BRIEF-China Overseas Grand Oceans Group updates on May property contracted sales
* For May 2017, property contracted sales amounted to HK$6,001 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Aug 23 FBL Financial Group Inc named James Brannen as chief executive officer, the insurance company said on Thursday.
Brannen, who has been with the company for over 20 years, was appointed the interim CEO in July, following the departure of James Hohmann.
FBL Financial also named Donald Seibel as the chief financial officer and treasurer, a position earlier held by Brannen.
BUDAPEST, June 6 Hungarian road transport firm Waberer's International plans to raise 50 million euros ($56 million) in fresh capital in a initial public offering (IPO) in Budapest to help finance its purchase of Polish peer Link, Waberer's said on Tuesday.