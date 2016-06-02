June 2 Investment bank and brokerage FBR & Co
backed the re-election of its entire slate of directors
and said that recommendations from proxy advisory firm
Institutional Shareholder Services (ISS) was based on "flawed
assumptions."
ISS recommended that shareholders vote in favor of nominees
of activist investor Voce Capital Management LLC, saying the
company's eight-member board has not been able to implement a
successful growth strategy under the current management.
Voce, which is FBR's third-largest investor with a 5.3
percent stake, has presented three nominees and has been calling
for a change in the company's strategies, operations and
governance.
The shareholders will vote at FBR's annual meeting,
scheduled to be held on June 14.
(Reporting by Nikhil Subba in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju
Samuel)