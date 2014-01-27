BRIEF-Netia plans to refinance 200.0 mln zlotys of debt
* Said on Monday that it started talks concerning refinancing current debt of the company at amount of 200.0 million zlotys ($51.21 million)
LONDON Jan 27 British fund firm F&C Asset Management said on Monday it had received an offer from Canadian bank BMO Financial Group in what would be an all-cash deal.
F&C said BMO has offered to pay 120 pence in cash per share, and that it has indicated it is likely to recommend a firm offer at the price.
Shares in F&C rose 24 percent on the news and were trading at 115 pence by 1230 GMT.
STOCKHOLM, April 25 Swedish banking group Swedbank posted a 20 percent increase in first-quarter operating profit that beat market expectations as macroeconomic conditions continued to improve both at home and abroad.