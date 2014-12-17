Dec 17 Futebol Clube do Porto Futebol SAD :

* Announced on Tuesday acquisition of the remaining 50 percent of economic rights over player Juan Fernando Quintero from Pescara Calcio for 4.5 million euros ($5.6 million)

