(Corrects source to Euronext from Futebol Clube do Porto Futebol SAD. Corrects buyer to Futebol Clube do Porto from Futebol Clube do Porto Futebol SAD. Corrects offer percentage in third bullet to 12.09 pct from 18.14 pct. Adds information on inclusion of preference shares in 12.09 pct offer.)

Dec 22 Euronext:

* Results of takeover bid from Oct. 2 for Futebol Clube do Porto Futebol SAD by Futebol Clube do Porto

* Futebol Clube do Porto purchases 3.10 percent of Futebol Clube do Porto Futebol SAD's shares excluding preference shares

* Futebol Clube do Porto offer was for 12.09 percent of Futebol Clube do Porto Futebol SAD's shares including preference shares

* Futebol Clube do Porto acquires shares for total of 302,085 euros ($370,235) at 0.65 euro per share Source text: bit.ly/1JHbNdq Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8159 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)