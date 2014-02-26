BRIEF-Consolidated Operations Group says signed term sheet for partial acquisition
* Executed a terms sheet to purchase 95 pct of an equipment finance broker for A$21.98 mln
LONDON Feb 26 U.S. hedge fund Elliott Management Corp acquired derivatives equivalent to a stake of almost 11 percent in UK-based F&C Asset Management, a filing showed on Wednesday.
The activist hedge fund purchased derivatives equivalent to around 63.8 million ordinary shares, the filing showed.
A spokesman for F&C declined to comment while Elliott could not immediately be reached.
In January, Bank of Montreal struck a deal to buy F&C for 708 million pounds ($1.18 billion).
F&C's second largest shareholder, Standard Life Investments, said at the time the deal represented an "attractive valuation" of the asset manager for the Canadian bank and it may support a rival bid if one emerges.
Standard Life Investments declined to comment.
* Executed a terms sheet to purchase 95 pct of an equipment finance broker for A$21.98 mln
May 1 Australian shares are expected to ease on Monday, trailing weakness in Wall Street the previous session on weak economic data. The local share price index futures fell 0.14 percent, or 8 points, to 5905, a 19.1-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose 1.2 percent last week. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.3 percent, or 22.17 points, to 7,356.58 at 2211 GMT. For a summary of overn