LONDON Oct 29 F&C Asset Management suffered 3.7 billion pounds net outflows in the third quarter of 2012, as foreign exchange movements and a large client withdrawal offset the impact of positive investment performance, the company said on Monday.

Assets Under Management (AUM) fell to 96.8 billion pounds ($155.8 billion)during the three months to end September, from 98.2 billion pounds, in part owing to a previously announced 2.9 billion pounds of withdrawals by Friends Life, according to the company's trading statement.

Friends Life is set to withdraw a further 2.4 billion pounds in the final quarter of 2012, F&C said.

The company also said that it will see initial revenues from its refocused-direct-to-customer marketing approach in the first half of 2013.