* Total assets at 96.8 bln stg in Q3
* FX impact 968 mln stg
LONDON Oct 29 F&C Asset Management
suffered 3.7 billion pounds net outflows in the third quarter of
2012, as foreign exchange movements and a large client
withdrawal offset the impact of positive investment performance,
the company said on Monday.
Assets Under Management (AUM) fell to 96.8 billion pounds
($155.8 billion)during the three months to end September, from
98.2 billion pounds, in part owing to a previously announced 2.9
billion pounds of withdrawals by Friends Life, according to the
company's trading statement.
Friends Life is set to withdraw a further 2.4 billion pounds
in the final quarter of 2012, F&C said.
The company also said that it will see initial revenues from
its refocused-direct-to-customer marketing approach in the first
half of 2013.