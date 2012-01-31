* AuM drops to 100.1 bln stg at Dec. 31
* Outflows hit 4 bln stg
* Investors wait for full strategic review
* Shares fall 2 percent
By Tommy Wilkes
LONDON, Jan 31 F&C Asset Management
said clients pulled around 4 billion pounds ($6.27
billion) from the UK fund manager in the final three months of
2011 partly in response to the impact of the euro zone crisis on
investors.
The vast majority of the outflows were related to key
customer assets and included 1.3 billion pounds from the pension
scheme of Portuguese bank BCP after the Portuguese
government decided to nationalise past bank pension obligations,
F&C said on Tuesday.
The Portuguese government had also begun another 1 billion
pound withdrawal in January. F&C said the impact on revenues
from the outflows would be minimal, at less than 1 percent of
total revenues.
UK mutual Friends Life has given notice of plans to pull 2.3
billion pounds of assets following a decision to manage funds
in-house.
F&C is trying to refocus its business on
institutional clients, part of a strategic review of the company
pursued by Edward Bramson, the activist investor who became
chairman after a boardroom coup last year.
The move was a significant departure for the 140-year old
funds firm, which had spent recent years trying to concentrate
on higher-margin, retail flows.
F&C said retail-focused open-ended funds saw outflows of 200
million pounds after clients withdrew money amid market
volatility. Its third-party institutional business -- excluding
BCP -- did attract 100 million pounds.
"The decline in AUM in the second-half of 2011 and difficult
market conditions, particularly in the third quarter, will have
an effect on management and performance fees versus the prior
year," F&C said in the statement.
Overall, assets under management at F&C fell to
100.1 billion pounds at Dec. 31, down from 103.2 billion three
months earlier.
This was 4 percent lower than forecasts made by analysts at
Numis, who said the move by Friends Life implied the remaining
revenues F&C earned from business with Friends would likely be
lost in the future.
Shares in F&C were down 2 percent at 0825 GMT, against a 0.7
percent gain in the FTSE 250.
Shareholders in F&C, whose shares have failed to make any
headway since the revamp and cost-cutting measures were first
announced in October, are still awaiting the second phase of the
review covering the retail side of the business.
Bramson said the cost reduction programme was on schedule.
Numis said shaving significant costs could prove more
difficult than he envisages. "We believe it is unlikely these
relatively aggressive cost cuts will be achieved without some
form of negative unintended consequences, given the people
nature of the business," they said in a note.
F&C is not alone among asset managers in experiencing a
tough time.
Aberdeen Asset Management, Jupiter Fund Management
and Man Group have all suffered a wave of
withdrawals as clients faced with choppy markets due to the euro
zone debt crisis cut exposure to funds.
Aviva Investors, the fund management arm of the UK insurer,
said on Monday it planned to cut around 12 percent of its
workforce, scaling back its active equities business after poor
demand for riskier assets in the downturn.