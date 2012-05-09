* Assets under management 101.8 bln stg at end-March

* Outflows total 1.7 bln stg, outweigh retail inflows

* Second part of strategic review to be announced May 15

LONDON, May 9 UK funds house F&C Asset Management reported a further 1.7 billion pounds ($2.7 billion) of outflows for the first three months of the year, as institutional client exits outweighed a small rise in retail flows.

F&C, which is set to detail its executive chairman's plans for the retail part of its business next week, said assets under management across the group actually rose 1.7 percent to 101.8 billion pounds at end-March, however, as the rally in bond and stock prices boosted investment performance.

Several other asset managers including Aberdeen Asset Management and Jupiter Fund Management have reported inflows this year as investors regain their appetite for riskier products.

The London-based manager is attempting to refocus its business on institutional clients, part of a strategic review pursued by Edward Bramson, the activist investor who became chairman after a boardroom coup last year.

Bramson is set to report the findings of the second half of the review, which will detail plans for F&C's retail, real estate and investment trust businesses on May 15.

Investors will be keen to hear Bramson's future plans for F&C. Since he won a shareholder vote to become chairman at F&C in February 2011, shares in the funds house have fallen more than 20 percent against a 6 percent fall in FTSE 250.

F&C suffered 7.2 billion pounds of net outflows last year after some of its key customers pulled assets.

The group said on Wednesday the outflows this year included key client exits, the loss of third-party institutional cash and withdrawals from the Thames River Global Bond products.

F&C also said its volume of awarded but unfunded mandates increased during the quarter, resulting in an institutional net pipeline of 1 billion pounds.

F&C shares closed at 67.25 pence on Tuesday.