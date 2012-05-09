* Outflows total 1.7 bln stg, outweigh retail inflows
* Second part of strategic review to be announced May 15
* F&C confirms CEO Grisay retires from board
* Assets under management 101.8 bln stg at end-March
* Shares fall 2.3 percent
By Tommy Wilkes
LONDON, May 9 UK funds house F&C Asset
Management revealed further outflows in the first three
months of 2012, underperforming its rivals and raising the
stakes ahead of a turnaround plan expected this month.
F&C, which is set to detail its executive chairman's plans
for the retail part of its business next week, reported outflows
of 1.7 billion pounds ($2.7 billion) as institutional client
exits outweighed a small rise in retail flows.
F&C also confirmed in a separate statement that Alain
Grisay, its chief executive for the last six years, had stepped
down from the board with immediate effect.
Grisay first announced his plan to retire from the group
last October in a move giving Edward Bramson, the activist
investor who won a boardroom coup last year, a more hands-on
role - as executive chairman - implementing his planned shake-up
of the fund manager.
Shares in F&C were down 2.5 percent on Wednesday at 1330
GMT, underperforming a 1.2 percent drop in the FTSE 250.
Several other asset managers including Aberdeen Asset
Management and Schroders have reported inflows
this year, while Jupiter Fund Management said clients
were returning to its mutual funds as investors regain their
appetite for riskier products.
London-based F&C is attempting to refocus its business on
institutional clients, part of a strategic review pursued
Bramson.
Bramson is set to report the findings of the second half of
the review, which will detail plans for F&C's retail, real
estate and investment trust businesses on May 15.
Investors will be keen to hear Bramson's future plans for
F&C. Since he won a shareholder vote to become chairman at F&C
in February 2011, shares in the funds house have fallen more
than 20 percent against a 6 percent fall in FTSE 250.
Analysts at Numis said it remained difficult to build a
long-term case for investment in F&C because of significant
uncertainty in how the group might look in future, despite its
stock looking fairly cheap versus rivals.
"We can understand the appeal of taking a speculative punt
in the stock given the apparent cheapness in relation to
earnings ... Nonetheless, we do not believe there is enough
clarity as to the future strategy or shape of the group for long
term investors to buy at this time," they said in a note.
F&C suffered 7.2 billion pounds of net outflows last year
after some of its key customers pulled assets.
The group said on Wednesday the outflows this year included
key client exits, the loss of third-party institutional cash and
withdrawals from the Thames River Global Bond products.
The retail business managed to gain 13 million pounds of
client money, however, and assets under management across the
group rose 1.7 percent to 101.8 billion pounds at end-March as
the rally in bond and stock prices boosted investment
performance.
F&C also said its volume of awarded but unfunded mandates
increased during the quarter, resulting in an institutional net
pipeline of 1 billion pounds.