LONDON May 10 British fund firm F&C Asset Management said assets rose over the first quarter, as fund performance boosted by buoyant financial markets more than offset continued client outflows.

The firm, which underwent significant restructuring last year including the appointment of a new management team, said assets rose 4 percent during the first quarter to 98.8 billion pounds ($153 billion), helped by performance gains of more than 2.6 billion pounds.

That came despite net client withdrawals of 1.5 billion pounds, although there were small inflows into the firm's funds for retail investors.

In March the firm reported an increase in underlying profits, helped by cost cutting.