LONDON, June 4 Britain's Financial Conduct
Authority (FCA) said on Tuesday it would no longer allow some
high risk investment schemes to be promoted to the vast majority
of UK retail investors.
Publishing final rules to ban the marketing of unregulated
collective investment schemes (UCIS) and non-mainstream pooled
investments (NMPIs) to consumers, the FCA said these often
complex fund structures had cost many of them "substantial
amounts of money".
The move, which will restrict the marketing of products such
as traded life policy investments, or "death bonds", is part of
the regulator's attempt to control high-risk product sales after
a series of investment scandals.
After a lengthy consultation, the regulator said only one in
every four advised sale of UCIS to retail customers was suitable
and many promotions breached even existing marketing
restrictions. A number of NMPIs had also failed completely, with
customers losing their total investment.
Under new rules, "sophisticated" investors and high net
worth individuals, will remain eligible for these products,
however.
"This announcement marks a clear line in the sand that the
regulator wishes to impose between retail and non-retail
investors," said Monica Gogna, a lawyer at Pinsent Masons.
"However, the question remains as to whether, in time, this
willingness to ban products may lead to a real block on product
innovation, which can also potentially cause detriment to the
consumer."
The FCA said the marketing restrictions would not affect
exchange traded products, some overseas investment companies,
real estate investment trusts, venture capital trusts,
enterprise investment schemes and seed enterprise investment
schemes, unless structured as UCIS.
But it might impose similar marketing restrictions on a
range of new securities - including contingent convertible bonds
(CoCos), building society deferred shares and similar
instruments - which have been offered to retail customers.
It said many carried risks unfamiliar to and inappropriate
for many ordinary retail investors. It said it plans to launch
an industry consultation.