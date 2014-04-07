BRIEF-Uber's Indonesia rival Go-Jek in talks to raise $1 bln - WSJ
* Uber's Indonesia rival Go-Jek in talks to raise $1 billion - WSJ, citing sources Source text: http://on.wsj.com/2psU3xx
April 7 Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) -
* Review shows too many advisory firms are not yet clear enough with their customers on their charges and services
* Review into disclosure by financial advisers found that 73 percent of firms failed to provide required information on cost of advice
* Will be starting third cycle of its review in disclosure in Q3 of 2014
* These results are a wake-up call and we expect industry to respond - FCA director of supervision
* If, by third quarter of 2014, firms are not complying with rules on disclosure, FCA has said it will consider further regulatory action, including referrals to enforcement
* Likely that two firms with egregious failings uncovered in second cycle of review will be referred to FCA's enforcement and financial crime division
* This includes one financial advisory firm and one wealth management firm
* Review found that most firms appeared to be using independent label accurately
NEW DELHI/MUMBAI, April 17 India plans to sell stakes worth $5.4 billion in seven state-run companies during the current financial year as Asia's third-largest economy looks to fund its fiscal deficit amid ramped-up spending on rural areas and infrastructure.