April 10 Financial Conduct Authority (FCA):
* Research shows many consumers paying too much for
overdrafts
* Findings show overdrafts still aren't providing good
value, with many consumers confused about costs
* Research shows that using an arranged overdraft can
quickly become habit, with many consumers giving little thought
to actual cost of interest or fees
* Will now be investigating how providers set and monitor
overdraft limits and their governance and strategies for doing
so
* As part of these next steps, FCA will also consider making
some voluntary measures mandatory in autumn 2014