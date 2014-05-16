May 16 Financial Conduct Authority (FCA)
* Consumer credit firms must raise advertising standards,
says fca
* Examined over 500 advertisements for a range of consumer
credit products after assuming responsibility for sector on 1st
April 2014
* FCA found examples where consumers were encouraged to hit
'apply' button for a product before having a chance to access
important information, a tactic which is against its rules.
* Statistics show that one in five adverts from consumer
credit firms, for products including payday loans, fell short of
FCA's financial promotion expectations
* Will be working with firms to help them comply with rules
and improve standards to benefit of consumers
* Although most firms were quick to make changes once
shortcomings were pointed out
* Will continue to monitor these promotions and will be
working with firms to help them comply with rules and improve
standards to benefit of consumers
* The FCA also acts on complaints received from public and
via advertising standards authority.
* In total, 108 promotions were identified as not meeting
rules with examples of poor advertising across all mediums
including print, online, in-store and direct mail
* Of 108, 75 firms have responded, all of whom have amended
or withdrawn multiple promotions. Remaining firms are in process
of responding