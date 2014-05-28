BRIEF-Shandong Nanshan Aluminium plans insurance firm with partners
* Says it plans to invest 600 million yuan ($87.15 million) to set up insurance firm with registered capital of 3 billion yuan with partners
May 28 FCA
* Tribunal upholds decision of financial conduct authority to find Ian Hannam guilty of market abuse
* Remains open to Mr Hannam to appeal this judgement.
* Tribunal has sought further submissions from mr hannam and authority on issue of appropriate penalty, before reaching a decision on that issue
* Authority decided that it was appropriate to impose a financial penalty of 450,000 pounds.
April 24 Jiangsu Provincial Agricultural Reclamation and Development Co Ltd