June 6 Financial Conduct Authority (FCA):

* Card Protection Plan Limited (CPPL), part of CPP Group Plc, is participating in a redress scheme under a scheme of arrangement for mis-selling of card and identity protection products

* Scheme bar date is 30 August 2014

* Claims for compensation will not be considered after this date by scheme administrator

* As at 5 June 2014, proportion of scheme customers who have successfully submitted a claim is 26 pct which represents 1.82 million customers