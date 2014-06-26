June 26 FCA
* Fca comments on financial policy committee recommendations
* Will consult on general guidance which will provide
details on how we propose to follow recommendation on loan to
income ratios
* Will include how we will calculate and apply de minimis
£100 million threshold and ratios
* This will only affect a small number of fca regulated
firms so general guidance is considered a proportionate and
appropriate approach to implementing loan to income ratio,
especially whilst industry continues to adjust to mortgage
market review
* Our mortgage rules require firms to have regard to fpc
recommendations on stress test levels. We expect lenders to have
regard to what fpc has said today