BRIEF-Unternehmens Invest: dividend of 0.35 euro per share
* FY earnings after taxes were marginally positive and amounted to 0.4 million euros (compared to 0.6 million euros in the previous year)
July 10 Financial Conduct Authority:
* Review of how firms use dealing commission - charges paid by consumers for executing trades and external research, worth around 3 billion pounds a year
* It found too few firms properly assess value-added and cost of research paid for using client dealing commission.
* Also found practice of brokers bundling execution and research services makes it harder for investment managers to assess value of research
* Has announced its support for proposed European reforms to further separate research from dealing commission, to encourage greater competition and more transparency over price of research.
* Will work closely with industry and other regulators to ensure that new european rules deliver best outcome for investors.
* Review of 17 investment managers and 13 brokers found only two investment managers operating at level we expect Source text: (bit.ly/1jsRQgD) Further company coverage: [ ]
FRANKFURT, April 28 Growth in bank loans to euro zone households set a fresh post-crisis record in March, while lending to companies and the supply of money also rose more than expected, fresh data from the European Central Bank showed on Friday.