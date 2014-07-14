Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
May 1 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1945 GMT on Monday:
July 14 Financial Conduct Authority (FCA):
* Temporary short selling restriction
* Notifies that it extends temporary prohibition in short selling applied on 11 July 2014 on short selling and certain aspects of credit default swaps
* Follows a decision made by CMVM
* Measure has been extended until 11:59 pm on 15 July 2014 Source text for Eikon:
May 1 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1945 GMT on Monday:
* Cannell Capital LLC reports a 9.6 percent stake in ehealth Inc as of April 28, 2017 - SEC filing Source text : [ID:http://bit.ly/2qqHTpB] Further company coverage: