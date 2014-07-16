BRIEF-Axis Bank sees FY18 credit cost at between 175 bps and 225 bps
* Exec says doesn't intend to continue with "watch list" construct beyond FY18
July 16 FCA:
* Short sale prohibition for shares on Banco Espírito Santo, S.A. on 16 July 2014 Source text: bit.ly/U97DVA Further company coverage:
* Exec says doesn't intend to continue with "watch list" construct beyond FY18
FRANKFURT, April 26 Deutsche Bank is considering whether it needs to move thousands of staff from London to Frankfurt following Britain's decision to leave the European Union, one of its top executives said.