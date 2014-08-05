Aussie, NZ shares up as concerns ease on French vote
April 24 Australian shares ended slightly higher on Monday as investors unwound their defensive positions following Emmanuel Macron's victory in the first round of French presidential elections.
Aug 5 Financial Conduct Authority (FCA):
* FCA restricts distribution of CoCos to retail investors
* FCA will restrict firms from distributing contingent convertible securities to mass retail market from 1 October 2014
* Restriction announced today will apply from 1 October 2014 to 1 October 2015
* Will continue to work with issuers to ensure that sale of these instruments is appropriately targeted
April 24 Australian shares ended slightly higher on Monday as investors unwound their defensive positions following Emmanuel Macron's victory in the first round of French presidential elections.
April 24 Caisse Regionale De Credit Agricole Mutuel Brie Picardie: