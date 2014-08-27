Aug 27 Financial Conduct Authority:

* FCA fines RBS and NatWest for failures in mortgage

* Two reviews of sales from 2012 found that in over half cases suitability of advice was not clear from file or call recording

* Fined Royal Bank of Scotland and NatWest 14.47 million pounds for serious failings in their advised mortgage sales business

* Only 2 of 164 sales reviewed were considered to meet standard required overall in a sales process

* Firms have agreed to contact around 30,000 consumers who received mortgage advice in relevant period, to allow them to raise any concerns they have about advice they received