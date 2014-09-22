BRIEF-Palestine Real Estate Investment posts Q1 loss
* Q1 net loss after tax JOD 131,807 versus profit JOD 307,345 year ago
Sept 22 FCA
* Debt management firms must raise their game, says FCA
* Firms that provide services which pose a higher risk to consumers will be assessed first, including debt management firms, payday lenders and credit brokers
* Debt management firms must demonstrate they provide appropriate advice, do not charge unfair fees, and have adequate processes for handling client money when assessments for consumer credit authorisation start next month
* Process for authorisation will be more rigorous than the previous office of fair trading licensing regime
* Application periods for firms with interim permission start in October 2014. Source text for Eikon: bit.ly/1tSNOR8
* Q1 net loss after tax JOD 131,807 versus profit JOD 307,345 year ago
DUBAI, April 30 Stock markets in the Gulf may slip on Sunday after global bourses edged down at the end of last week, while first-quarter earnings coming in below estimates at a major Saudi Arabian petrochemical producer may weigh on other producers there.