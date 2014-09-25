Sept 25 Financial Conduct Authority:

* FCA outlines approach for implementation of mortgage credit directive and regulatory framework for second charge mortgages

* Proposed that from March 21, 2016 regulation of second charge mortgages should move from FCA's consumer credit regime and instead will be governed by mortgage rules

* Consultation paper also outlines authorisation process for these firms and sets out proposed data reporting requirements for second charge firms

* A number of other changes will also be implemented including new knowledge and competency requirements, obligations for firms dealing in foreign currency mortgages and new levels of professional indemnity insurance