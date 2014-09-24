MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi boosted by civil servant perk restoration, Egypt corrects
* General market confidence lifted, volume jumps to 7-week high
Sept 24 FCA :
* FCA bans individual for fake and misleading mortgage applications
* Banned Andrew Barlas from performing any function in relation to any regulated activity
* Found that Barlas knowingly submitted two mortgage applications to mortgage lenders containing false and misleading information about his income Source text: (bit.ly/Y5xtfy)
* General market confidence lifted, volume jumps to 7-week high
CAIRO, April 23 Egypt's largest listed real estate developer Talaat Mostafa has bought a 500-feddan (acre) plot in Egypt's new administrative capital for 4.4 billion Egyptian pounds ($243.77 million), the company said on Sunday.