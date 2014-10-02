BRIEF-Muthoot Capital Services March-qtr profit rises
* March quarter net profit 111.2 million rupees versus 68.7 million rupees year ago
Oct 2 FCA :
* Wonga has entered into agreement, known as a Voluntary Requirement (VREQ), with FCA that requires it to make significant changes to its business immediately
* Information received suggested that Wonga was not taking adequate steps to assess customers' ability to meet repayments in a sustainable manner
* Will continue to work with Wonga to identify whether there is any other remedial action required. Further details will be communicated by firm in due course
ZURICH, April 18 Influential U.S. proxy adviser Institutional Shareholder Services (ISS) is still advising Credit Suisse investors to vote against proposed bonuses for top management and pay for the board of directors, even after the bank cut top-level bonuses by 40 percent.