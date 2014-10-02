Oct 2 FCA :

* Wonga has entered into agreement, known as a Voluntary Requirement (VREQ), with FCA that requires it to make significant changes to its business immediately

* Information received suggested that Wonga was not taking adequate steps to assess customers' ability to meet repayments in a sustainable manner

* Will continue to work with Wonga to identify whether there is any other remedial action required. Further details will be communicated by firm in due course