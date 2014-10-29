BRIEF-A brown company designats Roel Z. Castro as president and chief executive officer
* Designation of Robertino E. Pizarro as executive chairman was changed to chairman
Oct 29 Financial Conduct Authority (FCA):
* Proposing to place new requirements that would apply when mutual society shares are sold to ordinary retail investors
* Is also consulting on plans to make permanent temporary rules, which placed restrictions on distribution of contingent convertible securities (CoCos)
* Consultation on proposed new rules will be open until January 29, 2015
* FCA is proposing that firms selling these investments will need to ensure investor has read specified risk warnings and committed not to invest more than 5 pct of their net assets
* Designation of Robertino E. Pizarro as executive chairman was changed to chairman
* Sees net profit for H1 2017 to increase by 25.5 percent to 55.1 percent, or to be 140 million yuan to 173 million yuan, compared to net profit of the same period in 2016 (111.6 million yuan)