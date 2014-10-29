BRIEF-Ores FY net loss of 187,644 euros
* FY net loss 187,644 euros ($204,738) Source text: http://bit.ly/2ouYR8T
Oct 29 Financial Conduct Authority (FCA):
* FCA fines Yorkshire Building Society 4,135,600 stg for failings in dealing with customers in mortgage arrears
* Investigation found that insufficient training and fragmented guidance meant that call handlers did not consistently probe customers' circumstances
* YBS has already started to refund these customers
* Redress scheme is currently underway and approximately 33,900 customers will be repaid a total of 8.4 million stg For the full story, click on
SHANGHAI, April 26 Hong Kong shares rose to their highest level in over a month Wednesday, in line with gains in most other Asian markets, supported by improved risk appetite and an overnight rally on Wall Street.