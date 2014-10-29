Oct 29 Financial Conduct Authority (FCA):

* FCA fines Yorkshire Building Society 4,135,600 stg for failings in dealing with customers in mortgage arrears

* Investigation found that insufficient training and fragmented guidance meant that call handlers did not consistently probe customers' circumstances

* YBS has already started to refund these customers

