Australia shares steady ahead of bank earnings, budget; NZ higher
May 1Australian shares were flat on Monday as a weak performance on Wall Street checked demand ahead looming banking sector earnings and the Federal budget.
Oct 30 Financial Conduct Authority (FCA):
* FCA fines Sesame Ltd for 'pay-to-play' arrangements
* Sesame Ltd, UK's largest network of financial advisers, has been fined 1,598,000 stg by financial conduct authority (FCA) for setting up a pay-to-play scheme
* Sesame's arrangement effectively undermined ban on commission payments brought in by retail distribution review
* Found that sesame promoted its own commercial interests over interests of its client
* Sesame settled case at first opportunity and, as a result, qualified for a 30 per cent discount
* Were it not for that Sesame would have been fined 2,282,902 stg, which reflects fact that this is fourth time regulator has had to fine network
May 1Australian shares were flat on Monday as a weak performance on Wall Street checked demand ahead looming banking sector earnings and the Federal budget.
WASHINGTON, April 30 U.S. congressional negotiators have hammered out a bipartisan agreement on a spending package to keep the federal government funded through the end of the current fiscal year on Sept. 30, a senior congressional aide said on Sunday.