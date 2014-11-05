Nov 5 FCA

* Former Swinton executives fined and banned from senior roles after insurance add-ons mis-selling

* Has fined three former senior executives of Swinton Group Limited (Swinton) £928,000

* Bowyer (former marketing director) are banned from performing significant influence functions at financial services firms

* Peter Halpin (former chief executive) is also banned from acting as chief executive of a financial services firm

* FCA's action follows previous enforcement action taken against swinton

* Has found that sales-focused culture in Swinton was encouraged by Clare and Bowyer driving business strategy that was designed to boost firm's profits in 2011

* Swinton's participating directors (including these three directors) stood to gain a bonus of approximately £90million under directors share scheme if operating profits reached £110 million in 2011

* Three former directors did not recognise risk of this culture developing or take reasonable steps to prevent it

* Halpin, Clare and Bowyer would have benefited significantly under scheme had these results been achieved

* Halpin has been fined £412,700, anthony clare clare has been fined £208,600

* Bowyer has been fined £306,700 and banned from performing any significant influence function at an FCA authorised firm