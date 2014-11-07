BRIEF-Northeast Securities issues 2 bln yuan subordinated bonds
* Says it issues 2017 first tranche subordinated bonds worth 2 billion yuan
Nov 7 Financial Conduct Authority (FCA):
* Former Moore Capital trader pleads guilty to insider dealing
* Julian Rifat is third individual to plead guilty to insider dealing offences arising out of FCA's largest and most complex insider dealing investigation
* Profits from dealing exceeded 250,000 stg
* Rifat will be sentenced in new year
April 26 Sanxiang Impression Co Ltd : * Says it plans to pay no div for FY 2016 Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/cNRI9L Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)