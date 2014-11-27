Nov 27 FCA :

* FCA publishes guidance guarantee policy statement

* Also published rules requiring pension provider firms to direct their customers to guidance service at retirement.

* Outlined some detail on plans for monitoring and enforcing standards, with further guidance to be issued early next year

* Strengthened standards to ensure that they fully meet aims and objectives of policy

* Paper includes a proposal that financial advisers will receive a 50% reduction on new levy

* Will also be a thorough review of rules in pension and retirement area in 2015

* Paper seeks views on fees for fca's consumer credit regime, charges to bring second charge mortgage lenders under fca's mortgage lending regime